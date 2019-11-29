Menu
Apple’s 2020 line-up will include its largest phone yet. Picture: Spencer Platt/Getty
Offbeat

Details leaked about Apple’s iPhone 12

by Nicolas Vega
29th Nov 2019 2:40 PM

THE biggest iPhone ever is coming next year, a report out of Asia claims.

Apple's 2020 line-up will top out with an iPhone that has a screen that measures 17cm diagonally, according to Korean news site ETNews. That's only about 3cm less than the display of Apple's iPad Mini, which measures 20cm.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max, for comparison, has a 16.5cm display.

A woman tries an iPhone 11 Pro Max in Tokyo. Picture: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
On the smaller end of the spectrum, the report said Apple would put out a 13.5cm iPhone next year as well, which is smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro's 14.5cm OLED display.

Samsung will manufacture the OLED displays for both models, ETNews says, noting that Chinese OLED production capabilities have yet to catch up to South Korea's.

Apple will, however, keep a 15.5cm model in its roster, a size that has proven popular with iPhone 11 buyers. The 15.5cm phone will receive a screen quality upgrade, according to the report, with LG supplying OLED displays for the handset.

The Cupertino, California-based company typically announces its new phones at a September event in the Bay Area. Last month, high-profile Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the company was eyeing a first quarter 2020 launch for a low-priced iPhone SE2 that could sell for as low as $399 ($A589).

Shares of Apple were up 0.8 per cent Wednesday afternoon, at $266.46 ($394).

