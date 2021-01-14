Desperate X-rated move of woman caught in hotel chaos

A woman says she has been forced to make a desperate move to earn money after her quarantine stay was extended by two weeks.

A woman says she has been forced to make a desperate move to earn money after her quarantine stay was extended by two weeks.

A GOLD Coaster caught up in the Hotel Grand Chancellor mutant UK strain of COVID-19 wants the government to pay for her first two weeks of quarantine because she was only two hours away from getting out.

Leila Burate now has another 14-day wait after Queensland Health forced 600 people to another Brisbane hotel to quarantine.

Ms Burate was a resident on the seventh floor of the Hotel Grand Chancellor, where six people contracted the B.1.1.7 strain of COVID-19.

She says she has had to set up an adults-only online account to make money now she's been placed into lockdown for an extra two weeks.

LOCKDOWN RULES OUT DESPITE COVID MYSTERY

"I was supposed to check out at 10.30am on Wednesday but I was given a call at 8.30am to tell me I was to be moved to the Westin for another 14 days quarantine," said Ms Burate, who lives at Chevron Island with her partner.

"With my bags packed I asked if I could please leave the hotel as I had done my two weeks but the next thing I know I'm being told I must get into an ambulance and be taken to another hotel in full PPE gear, like I was infectious.

"We were treated like we were all sick, but I had done two tests in Brazil, both negative and two tests since I had returned. I can't see why they didn't let me leave to self-isolate at home."

The state recorded four new cases on Thursday - all in hotel quarantine - two from the US and two from South Africa.

Ms Burate, who was born in Brazil but has lived on the Gold Coast for six years, was forced to leave Australia in November after her bridging visa expired. After authorities approved her permanent residency through her partner who is an Australian citizen, she flew back from Brazil on December 29 to resume her life on the Gold Coast and get a job.

"Online people are calling me a little rich girl who is crying out loud to get attention, but they have no idea what I've been through and are just judging me on my Instagram page," she said.

"I was forced out of the country and wouldn't be in this position unless I had to be.

"It's upsetting to see how quick people are to attack and judge those of us who are returning from overseas.

"And not everyone who comes back from overseas is sick, I made sure I stayed at home when I was in Brazil to ensure I didn't come into contact with anyone else."

The 27-year-old said she was originally happy to pay for the first 14 days of quarantine, about $2800, but now feels she shouldn't have to - as a compensation for having to stay for another two weeks when she is COVID-free and had followed all instructions.

"We all got a letter to say we won't have to pay for the extra time at the hotel but, quite honestly, I feel we should be given an exemption from paying for the first two weeks as well," she said.

"How are we expected to be able to afford our quarantine now we have been forced into quarantine for two more weeks? I've had to set up an Only Fans account so I can make some money because I can't get a job like I had planned to once I got back to the Gold Coast.

"So many others in this hotel with me will be without work for two weeks, and financially this is a big cost for everyone.

FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: JUST $5 A MONTH FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS

"Why couldn't they test us in say three or four days and if it's clear then let us home to isolate - many of us are really struggling because we don't see anyone and it's incredibly lonely."

Ms Burate said the new hotel had no balconies but she hoped to be allowed fresh air at some stage before her release day of January 27.

"Today I was meant to be at a hotel with my partner of three years celebrating my return, instead I am missing him and my friends so much - it's really frustrating," she said.

emily.toxward@news.com.au

Originally published as Desperate X-rated move of Coast woman caught in hotel chaos