Rescue services are trying to find a man who has disappeared of the Coffs Harbour coast.
Desperate search for young man missing at sea

20th Jan 2020 8:54 PM
A search is underway for a man who went missing while swimming at a beach north of Coffs Harbour,

About 5.30pm on Monday, emergency services were called to Mullaway Beach after reports of a missing swimmer.

Witnesses told police the 22-year-old man entered the water and got into trouble.

A friend tried to rescue him but was unsuccessful and the man has not been seen since.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and commenced a search for the man, assisted by the Marine Area Command, Surf Lifesavers, Volunteer Marine Rescue and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

