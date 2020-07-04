Desperate search to find man’s ‘priceless’ best friend

Rafiki, pictured at his Woombye home, went missing in June.

From search parties and flyer drops to Facebook campaigns and pet physics, a Woombye man has gone above and beyond to find his missing dog he describes as his "entire life".

Jared Bushell's six-year-old shar pei Rafiki went missing a month ago from his West Woombye home and despite Mr Bushell's's ongoing efforts, a money reward and regular sightings he has not been found.

Mr Bushell said the sandy coloured hound meant the world to him and had helped him through very challenging life experiences.

"I've battled with depression and that dog has helped me through everything," he said.

"He is my best mate, I don't have a massive group of friends it's pretty much just been me and the dog.

"He is my life and … we are devastated about it."

"Massive reward" flyer has been posted on numerous online platforms.

When Rafiki went missing on June 3 Mr Bushell announced a reward of $300, but has since raised the stakes to $1000 and was considering upping the price to a "massive reward" again this week.

"He is priceless to me I'd give up everything I've got right now to have him back," he said.

"I've been balling my eyes out … it's so hard coming home from work and him not being there.

"I work in a pretty high-risk industry as an abseil painter and I don't have my head in it properly I'm always thinking about him."

Mr Bushell's sister, Lindsay Bushell, has been co-ordinating the search for Rafiki and said they had tried everything to get him back home safely.

"We got out a drone to begin with and then I did up a poster with $300 as the reward and then after that we got out a tractor dog, we have down flyers drops and we have also talked to about six pet physics now," she said.

"We have done two social media campaigns, the first one hit 200 people and then we did another one and it hit 9000 people in six days."

Ms Bushell, who lives in Brisbane, said she was determined to find the pooch.

"I 100 per cent think he is alive … I have been up on the Coast every weekend and we are going to do a door knock this weekend and another flyer drop," she said.

"We will do anything to get Rafiki home to my brother, where he belongs."

To follow the search for Rafiki visit Let's Find Rafiki Facebook page.

If you know of Rafiki's whereabouts contact Jared Bushell on 0451922893.