Menu
Login
News

BREAKING: Desperate attempt to save man trapped in tank

Liana Turner
by
21st Aug 2018 3:04 PM | Updated: 3:04 PM

A RESCUE operation is under way after a man became trapped in a tank.

Emergency services have been sent to Sextonville Rd at Dyraaba, north-west of Casino, where a man is believed to have been working on the tank before becoming trapped.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they had crews at the scene.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said several crews had arrived about 2.15pm and were assisting a Police Rescue squad.

He said it was not known if what the tank contained, or whether it was empty.

"It does appear to be a confined space scenario," he said.

"(Fire crews) are essentially assisting police."

More details to come.

ambulance emergency richmond police district water tank
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Eat, sing, drink, laugh and help farmers

    Eat, sing, drink, laugh and help farmers

    Whats On WHAT events are being held across the Northern Rivers to help Aussies in need?

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Whats On The ladies are back and the 1970s are roaring

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Whats On Elvis - An American Trilogy show is coming to the Northern Rivers

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    Local Partners