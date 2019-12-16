Department of Human Services holiday closures

How will Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support holiday closures affect you?

THE Department of Human Services said there will be some changes to payments and services over the Christmas and New Year holiday period for Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support customers.

All service centres and most phone lines providing Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services will be closed from Wednesday December 25 to December 27 2019 and also on Wednesday January 1 2020.

Smaller sites including remote service centres, agent services and access points may close from December 23 and re-open for business on January 2.

Department of Human Services general manager Hank Jongen said closure dates will be advertised to local communities as they may vary between sites.

Mr Jongen said self service options would continue to be available during the holiday period.

“The department’s Express Plus mobile apps, phone self service lines and online accounts through myGov, are the easiest way to do your business with us over the Christmas and New Year break,” Mr Jongen said.

“You will be able to check your reporting dates, update your details and report your earnings quickly and easily with these options.

“You can use your Centrelink online account through myGov to change some of your appointments, apply for an advance payment and request a document.”

Mr Jongen said automatic payments will not be delayed by the holidays, but some people may receive their payments earlier than usual.

“You may need to take this into account and budget carefully so this payment lasts until your next payment is due,” Mr Jongen said.

“If you are due to report on a holiday closure date, you may also need to report early. Your payment will be made after you have reported.

“Reporting dates are on reporting statements and people can check them through their myGov and Centrelink online accounts or phone self-service.

“While reporting dates may be different, the assessment period remains the same. People still need to report estimates of earnings and other changes for their normal 14 day assessment period.

“There are no changes to Child Support arrangements, however payments made after Monday 23 December may be delayed by public holidays.

“People can continue to lodge Medicare claims at their doctor’s office or using self-service. Critical services for Medicare providers such as organ donor and PBS authorities will remain available over the Christmas/New Year period.”

People can transfer funds to their BasicsCard throughout the holiday period by using self-service or calling 1800 132 594 between 8am and 5pm. BasicsCard balances can be checked at any time by calling 1800 057 111.

Find out more about holiday period reporting and payment dates at humanservices.gov.au/holidays.