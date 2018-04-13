Menu
Login
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 13: Matty Denny of Australia competes during the Men's Discus final during athletics on day nine of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 13, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 13: Matty Denny of Australia competes during the Men's Discus final during athletics on day nine of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 13, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) Cameron Spencer
Commonwealth Games

Denny finishes fourth in discus, misses history

Matthew McInerney
by
13th Apr 2018 9:03 PM

One hundred and eight.

By itself, it is a three-digit number that means virtually nothing. To Allora boy Matthew Denny, it is the different between his best throw and history.

Denny's attempt to become the first man since 1938 to medal in the hammer throw and discus fell short by just 108cm.

After he won silver in the hammer throw on Sunday, Denny recorded 62.53m with his third discus throw to finish fourth.

Jamaica topped the podium, Fedrick Dacres' Games record-setting 68.2m well clear of countryman Traves Smikle's 63.98m.

Cypriot Apostolos Parellis was third (63.61m).

Fellow Australians Mitchell Cooper (60.40m) and Benn Harradine (59.92m) finished fifth and sixth respectively.

commonwealth games discus matt denny
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    News THE Health Minister has announced new regulations, which come into effect in July.

    IN DEMAND: Second screening for Simon Baker film

    IN DEMAND: Second screening for Simon Baker film

    Movies Ballina Fair Cinema will host another screening of Breath

    What to think about before going guarantor

    What to think about before going guarantor

    Opinion Going guarantor for someone can be risky at the best of times.

    Metre-long 'shark' lurking in Ballina swimming spot

    Metre-long 'shark' lurking in Ballina swimming spot

    News Don't panic if you see a dorsal fin at this popular swimming spot

    Local Partners