Demi Lovato to head to rehab after drug overdose

by New York Post
27th Jul 2018 5:26 AM

 

DEMI Lovato will reportedly head straight to rehab after she's discharged from the hospital following a drug overdose, a new report claims.

"She slipped up and thought she could handle it. This is obviously a huge wake-up call," a source told E! News, adding that her partying had been going on for a few weeks.

"Demi doesn't want to die and she's very grateful to be alive. She will be leaving the hospital and heading straight to rehab. Her family has been by her side supporting her and is getting her the help she needs."

Lovato, 25, was hospitalised on Tuesday after suffering an overdose of undisclosed drugs at her Hollywood Hills home.

The Disney star has previously sought treatment for her addictions to alcohol, cocaine and OxyContin, most famously in 2010 after punching a backup dancer while on tour with the Jonas Brothers.

She has also admitted having more than one overdose scare in the past, even while promoting a sober lifestyle.

The singer remains hospitalised in Los Angeles, where her ex-boyfriend, actor Wilmer Valderrama visited her on Wednesday.

 

The singer has admitted having more than one overdose scare in the past. Picture: AP
In a statement on Tuesday following her hospitalisation, the Lovato's rep said: "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and was republished with permission.

