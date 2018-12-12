Lovato spotted kissing ‘new love’

Demi Lovato is reportedly dating celebrity fashion designer Henry Levy.

Levy, 27, is known professionally as Henri Alexander and started the fashion line Enfants Riches Deprimes, French for Rich Kids, in 2012.

Henry Levy aka fashion designer Henri Alexander. Picture: YouTube

ET reports that the pair met in rehab years ago but became distant when Lovato relapsed as Levy is fully committed to his sober life.

In a 2016 interview with Complex magazine, Levy said he first entered treatment for substance abuse when he was 15 and has relapsed several times since.

"Henry is exactly the friend Demi needs right now. He is a perfect sober friend for her," the source says. "Her friends feel he is a positive influence on her."

The pair was spotted kissing outside Nobu in Malibu on Saturday night.

Lovato spent 10 days in hospital following an overdose at her Los Angeles mansion four moths ago, before checking into rehab for three months.

She has unfollowed many of her former friends on social media, seemingly upset at them talking about her after she overdosed, including Iggy Azalea and Selena Gomez.

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez. Picture: Splash

Iggy Azalea (L) and Demi Lovato. Picture: Getty

Lovato was in a relationship with NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama for six years and has also dated MMA stars Luke Rockhold and Guilherme Vasconcelos.