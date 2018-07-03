This move just broke the NBA

DeMarcus Cousins is joining the Golden State Warriors in a shock free-agency move. Picture: Getty Images

JUST 24 hours after the basketballing world learned that LeBron James would be joining the LA Lakers, news broke that the entire competition has become meaningless.

ESPN is reporting that DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins, one the best big men in the game is joining the reigning champion Golden State Warriors.

Everyone else can compete for second place.

Fiesty guard Rajon Rondo is heading to the LA Lakers. Picture: AP

A day after its bombshell signing of LeBron James, Los Angeles agreed to a one-year deal with Rajon Rondo, ESPN reported on Tuesday (AEST).

The Lakers are jostling their roster, also reportedly renouncing the rights to forward Julius Randle, making him a free agent.

With Rondo as a pass-first point guard without much of a shot, he's a sensible back-up to Lonzo Ball, unless he beats out LaVar Ball's son for the job.

Last year, the 32-year-old Rondo averaged 8.3 points and 8.2 assists in 65 games with the Pelicans.