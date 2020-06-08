Demand for science degrees skyrocket amid pandemic

Southern Cross University has seen an unprecedented demand for science degrees starting in July. File Photo.

SOUTHERN Cross University is seeing an unprecedented increase in demand for science degrees for its July semester, with applications for environment and engineering degrees skyrocketing for domestic students.

This is despite the drop-off in international students due to the COVID-19 crisis, causing the university to navigate a serious budget shortfall over the next two years.

The Bachelor of Environmental Science has seen a 43 per cent increase in domestic applications, the Bachelor of Marine Science and Management is up 38 per cent, applications for the Bachelor of Forest Science and Management has grown by 60 per cent, and the Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Civil Engineering has seen a whopping 83 per cent increase.

“It is pleasing to see the growing reputation of Southern Cross in this area,” said Professor Nick Ashbolt, Dean of the School of Environment, Science and Engineering.

“Our Forestry course was this year ranked in the top three per cent of universities in the world under the QS Subject Rankings index.

“And the latest Excellence in Research for Australia (ERA) results gave the university the highest possible rating of ‘well above world standard’ in its research for Earth Sciences, Geochemistry, Oceanography, Environmental Science and Management, Ecology, Zoology, Agricultural Sciences, Crop and Pasture Production, Fisheries Sciences, Forestry Sciences, Civil Engineering and Resources Engineering and Extractive Metallurgy.

“It is a challenging time financially but the necessary reforms will continue in the background while Southern Cross continues to deliver a first-class student experience.

“The new students will be guided by some of the world leaders in their field.”

Applications for Session 2 study remain open at scu.edu.au.