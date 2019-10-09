Delays following death at train station

Police on scene at Erskineville Station following a death. Picture: focushafnium/Reddit

A person has died following an incident at a Sydney train station this morning, with passengers being told to expect delays.

Police are on the scene at Erskineville Station and passengers have been evacuation from the platform following the fatality.

The NSW Police and Sydney Trains confirmed to news.com.au that a person had died at the station.

"Please continue to allow additional travel time due to a Fatality at Erskineville," T4 Sydney Trains said in a tweet.

Flow on delays are affecting T4 services due to a fatality at Erskineville earlier.



Shuttle train services may continue to run.



Please allow plenty of additional travel time and send us a message if you need assistance. pic.twitter.com/wR08QjuBlB — T4 Sydney Trains (@T4SydneyTrains) October 9, 2019

"Longer then usual waiting times are currently being experienced between Sydenham and Sutherland."

A video taken at the station shows dozens of police and emergency service crews standing on a platform next to a stopped train.

A photo, which was posted to Reddit, shows passengers packed onto the opposite platform.

The scene at Erskineville Station pic.twitter.com/jcGUYsb6SD — Daniel Feodorov (@mrdanielfeo) October 8, 2019

A shuttle train service is operating between Bondi Junction and Central and between Sutherland and Cronulla to help ease delays.

Commuters are being told to allow for plenty of extra travel time and to listen to announcements at the station.

Confused passengers took to Twitter this morning to ask what was causing the delays.

"@TrainsInfo what is happening at Erskineville Station? #paxevacuation from platform 3? And loads of Police?!" one user wrote.

"And when are we going to get a train that will stop to pick up all of these passengers who are stranded here?!"

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyondblue on 1300 224 636