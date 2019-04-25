Man drops 20kgs on ‘all beer diet’

Del Hall from Ohio drank nothing but beer for Lent and lost 20kgs. Picture: Instagram

DEL Hall decided for Lent he was going to consume only beer … and lost 20kgs in the process.

Hall, from Ohio, said he had between two to five beers every day for the 46 days of Lent and says he has never felt better.

"I feel like I'm in my 20s," the 43-year-old Army veteran told LADbible. "I'm feeling great! I went from 292.5 (132kgs) to 248.5 (112kgs). I lost 44 pounds (20kgs). Not a single cheat! I plan to continue to lose weight through a protocol of intermittent fasting and portion control".

Hall, who works for the brewing company Fifty West in Cincinnati, says he was not even sick of beer after downing drink after drink for more than a month.

"I normally have my first beer some time in the afternoon and I might have one whenever I'm feeling a bit peckish. The majority of the beers I'm drinking are at home. When I get home at night I might have two to three beers at the house and that's pretty much a typical day," he said.

"I really love beer and I will never tire of beer. When I ate my first meal after the diet, I washed down everything with beer".

Hall says after Lent he found he needed less sleep, that his mind was clearer and that he feels like he has no inflammation in his body.

Hall warned against others trying his beer diet to lose weight.

"Beer isn't as bad a people think. People really vilify beer. Everything in excess is bad for you and really, the average American diet will kill you faster than craft beer will," Hall said. "I wouldn't encourage others to try. There are probably other, better ways to lose weight that are healthier."