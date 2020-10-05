Defendant in hospital as hearing set for break-in charge

A man charged over an alleged break-in and theft remains in custody, but is receiving treatment in hospital.

A man charged over an alleged break-in and theft remains in custody, but is receiving treatment in hospital.

A NORTHERN NSW man will defend a charge related to an alleged home break-in.

Jackson Barrow, 28, from Booyong, has previously pleaded not guilty to aggravated break and enter dwelling in company and steal.

Police will allege he and a co-accused broke into a home on Pacific St in New Brighton on the evening of May 15 this year.

When his matter went before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, defence solicitor Kylie Anderson-Clarke said Mr Barrow was in hospital.

"He was in John Hunter Hospital last week when I spoke to him," she said.

When the case went briefly before the courts a fortnight earlier, he had already been in hospital.

The court did not hear what condition had caused the accused to require medical treatment but prior to this, his bail was revoked due to an issue with rehabilitation.

Ms Anderson-Clarke foreshadowed her client may apply for bail at a later date.

But this week, she asked the court to set a hearing date.

She told the court several hours would be required to defend the allegation.

"There is some footage and there's a co-accused's (interview with police) which will need to be played; that's quite long," Ms Anderson-Clarke said.

She said three prosecution witnesses would be cross-examined.

Magistrate Karen Stafford scheduled a three-hour hearing for December 23.

Co-accused, Kerri-Anne Hoey, is due to be sentenced before the Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney on October 14.

Hoey, 33, pleaded guilty on August 26 to the same charge of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company and she remains on bail.

Police will allege during the break-in, a Honda Z50cc motorbike, a Rolex watch, G-Shock watch and $500 cash was stolen.