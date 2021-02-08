Defence bans ‘offensive’ CU in the NT brand

NT Unofficial launched the ‘CU in the NT’ slogan on its website in 2016

DEFENCE have banned all 'CU in the NT' products from being worn or displayed in Robertson Barracks after the popular guerrilla tourism brand was labelled too offensive.

An official guidance was recently issued to Australian Defence Force members outlining that "offensive material", including 'CU in the NT' products and paraphernalia was not allowed to be displayed anywhere within the confines of Robertson Barracks.

A spokesman for the creators of the 'CU in the NT' brand, NT Unofficial, said they were disappointed by the decision.

'CU in the NT' t-shirts have proven popular in Territory

A spokesman from Defence said they could not condone "material, behaviours or symbology" that were against Defence values and behaviours.

It comes after the controversial brand was also banned from popular markets at Nightcliff and Mindil Beach by Darwin Council in 2019.

NT Unofficial responded to the market ban by releasing a new shirt featuring the phrase: "Snowflakes melt in the heat."

At the time, Alderman Robin Knox said she had received several complaints from the public over the "sexist" slogan.

However, the brand's creators previously said claims the 'CU in the NT' slogan was offensive to women were "completely ridiculous" and pointed to the work they were doing with local charities that support women.

"The purpose of our slogan has always been to promote a quick and easy way to invite your friends to the Northern Territory," a formal statement read.

"It's a simple, easy to remember, cheerful way to invite your mates on holiday to the Territory.

"We've never said any bad words, only ever provided an invitation to the Northern Territory, one of the greatest places on earth.

"If anyone is offended by our simple slogan, they might have trouble reading."

