Dedicated screen-free zones a growing interior trend

Many of us realise we spend far too much time looking at our screens, television, laptops, tablets and phones. One way or another, we're all glued to our devices.

But as a result, a growing interior trend is to create special, intimate, escapist spaces in our homes, a space where the cords can at least be temporarily cut.

Homes with special nooks and spaces to connect in real time are becoming more popular as we try to redress our increasingly technology-driven lives.

Defined living spaces such as dining rooms are returning to modern homes as we seek more private and welcoming living layouts. While open-plan living spaces are always going to be popular, try creating at least one smaller, more intimate living space.

Perhaps add a little reading nook or a dedicated dining space for sharing meals and conversations. This will go a long way to breaking the technology addiction at home. Relaxed furniture and styles - from comfortable day beds, tropical, casual cane furniture, plush rugs and floor cushions - are all conducive to relaxing and sharing your home in style.

Fresh-cut flowers and greenery will also go a long way to ensuring family members feel closer to nature.

Quality bed linen and pillows say you care about the natural comfort of your family and guests, as does freshly filtered water and a reading lamp on the bedside table with thoughtfully chosen books and the latest magazines for all to enjoy - without a cord in sight.