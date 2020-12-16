Decision made on under-siege Aussie star

Australia’s selectors have reportedly decided what to do with Joe Burns, who is suffering through the worst form slump of his career.

Australia’s selectors have reportedly decided what to do with Joe Burns, who is suffering through the worst form slump of his career.

Joe Burns looks set to be given a reprieve and retain his place at the top of the order for Australia's first Test against India starting on Thursday.

The opening batsman has been in horrible form all summer for Queensland and Australia A and was facing the axe for the day-night clash in Adelaide.

Watch Australia v India Test Series Live & Ad-Break Free During Play with the Fox Cricket commentary team. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

But foxsports.com.au reports his teammates were told on Wednesday the selectors will show faith in the out-of-sorts right-hander, who will get the chance to face the new ball.

ABC broadcaster Corbin Middlemas also tweeted the news. "Australian squad told team for tomorrow, Joe Burns a certain starter," he wrote.

Burns played all five home Tests last summer and has an impressive record in the baggy green, accumulating four centuries in 21 matches at an average of 38.3. However, he has managed just 62 runs from nine first class innings this season, leading to speculation he would be dropped.

Regular opening partner David Warner will miss the first Test with a groin injury and young gun Will Pucovski - who was almost certain to make his Test debut after scoring two double centuries in two Sheffield Shield games this season - was ruled out after being concussed while batting for Australia A in Sydney last week.

Marcus Harris, who hasn't played for Australia since being dropped at the end of the 2019 Ashes, was called into the squad as cover but looks set to remain on the sidelines if, as anticipated, Matthew Wade is promoted up the order from No. 6 to open with Burns.

Captain Tim Paine wouldn't confirm his starting XI or the batting order on Wednesday, but threw his support behind Wade and Burns.

"I think we've got a number of guys who are willing to open the batting," Paine said.

"That says a lot about our group. But Wadey in particular, we saw against New Zealand last year with the short-ball stuff, he's willing to put his body on the line for his team.

"We know he's as tough as nails and he'll do a good job no matter where he bats.

"Speaking to Joe I don't think he is (lacking confidence). He's been looking forward to this Test match. Obviously his build-up in terms of runs hasn't been great, but if you look at the work he's done solely in Test cricket for this team it's been very, very good.

"If Joe walks out to bat tomorrow we'll got full confidence in him doing the job, there is no doubt about that."

Coach Justin Langer said earlier in the week 21-year-old all-rounder Cameron Green would make his Test debut if cleared fit to play, after copping a head knock while bowling for Australia A against the Indians at the SCG. The West Australian will likely bat at No. 6.

Steve Smith had a sore back on Tuesday but enjoyed a lengthy net session on Wednesday to suggest he's right to go, and will slot in at No. 4 between Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head.

"His preparation has been very good," Paine said of Smith. "He's batted for the last week since we've been in Adelaide. So for him to have a day off might actually be a blessing in disguise.

"He's had a stiff back before. Yesterday was more precautionary. He's in to train today, so we'll see how he goes. But come tomorrow, whether he's fit and sore in the back, or stiff in the back, I think he normally gets up, gets through it and finds a way to score runs like he always does."

LIKELY AUSTRALIAN TEAM: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Originally published as Decision made on under-siege Aussie star