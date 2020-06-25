Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PERMIT SYSTEM: Ballina councillor Eoin Johnston called last year for the introduction of a permit system for four-wheel-drives for South Ballina and Patchs beaches.
PERMIT SYSTEM: Ballina councillor Eoin Johnston called last year for the introduction of a permit system for four-wheel-drives for South Ballina and Patchs beaches.
News

DECIDED: Can you still take your 4WD on the beach?

Javier Encalada
25th Jun 2020 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA Shire Council has decided to close Patchs Beach to 4WD vehicles.

In a unanimous vote, councillors agreed the measure was needed.

The closure will ban private vehicles to enter the beach.

Ahead of the meeting, councillor Jeff Johnston recommended that council close vehicle access through council-owned community land at Patchs Beach “to help mitigate the environmental and social damage currently occurring from excessive 4WD use”.

Traditional custodians of the land, emergency services and fishers will be allowed to access the beach on 4WD vehicles.

The motion was debated in this morning’s council meeting.

Council also decided to write to NSW Government to discuss a possible state-wide policy in regards to the topic.

Last year, Cr Eoin Johnston called for the introduction of a permit system for four-wheel-drives for South Ballina and Patchs beaches.

More to come.

4wd ballina shire council beach 4wding northern rivers council news patchs beach
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bluesfest 2020 ticket holders getting refunds

        premium_icon Bluesfest 2020 ticket holders getting refunds

        News EARLY bird tickets to the 2021 festival will go on sale on next Wednesday, July 1.

        “As always, we got the job done”

        “As always, we got the job done”

        News THE Advocate’s advertising manager offers a heartfelt farewell message to the...

        Ballina man charged over alleged crime syndicate involvement

        premium_icon Ballina man charged over alleged crime syndicate involvement

        News HE WAS arrested as part of a massive police operation stopping a drug, firearm...

        A final wave from Max Perrot

        A final wave from Max Perrot

        News SURFING icon Max Perrot talks to previous surf columnist about their experiences at...