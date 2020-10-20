DECENT RAIN: How much did your town get in past 24hrs?

The Northern Rivers received some much needed rain this week.

THE gardens and water tanks of the Northern Rivers are breathing a sigh of relief after another decent night’s rain.

The region’s monsoonal conditions, of warm days, clouding over in the afternoon, leading to rain overnight, has dominated on Sunday and Monday.

It’s led to some decent rainfall. How did your town go in the past 24 hours?

Tweed Heads – 46mm

Alstonville – 31mm

Kyogle – 23mm

Lismore – 22mm

Nimbin – 20mm

The Channon – 19mm

Ballina – 18mm

Casino – 16mm

Mullumbimby – 13mm

Byron Bay – 9mm

Today, the chance of further rainfall has diminished.

Indeed, the forecast is for:

Partly cloudy. Winds southerly 15 to 20 km/h increasing to 30 km/h before turning south-easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the late morning and early afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Fire Danger – Far North Coast: Low-Moderate

Sun protection 9:00am to 4:00pm, UV index predicted to reach 9 [Very High]