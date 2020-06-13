Deb dealt new blow to election chances

Despite her party leading in the polls, Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington is being dominated in the popularity contest by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

LEAKED internal LNP polling has revealed Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington is being dominated in the personal popularity contest by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Obtained by The Courier-Mail, the exhaustive profiling of both leaders showed Ms Frecklington was trailing Ms Palaszczuk on all of the 18 attributes that were recently researched by the LNP.

On questions about who was "likeable", "parochial" and "optimistic", Ms Palaszczuk was the clear frontrunner, while Ms Frecklington also lagged behind on issues such as "will deliver good things for regional Queensland" and "has a family of her own and shows strong compassion".

The findings are a severe blow to the electoral prospects of LNP, just 142 days before Queenslanders go to the polls on October 31.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington continues to trail Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in approval rating. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Palaszczuk Government Minister Kate Jones yesterday attempted to talk up the prospects of an LNP leadership coup by targeting ambitious Broadwater MP David Crisafulli.

"David Crisafulli has form," Ms Jones said.

"He knocked off one woman to get his safe seat on the Gold Coast.

"I am sure he would have no problems knocking off another one to get the top LNP seat.

"Deb Frecklington should be sleeping with one eye open."

However, several MPs yesterday hosed down suggestions Ms Frecklington's leadership was in trouble, blaming "armchair experts" outside the LNP party room for stirring up trouble.

"She isn't going anywhere," one said.

Polling conducted last week by The Courier-Mail showed the LNP leading Labor on a two-party preferred basis 52 per cent to 48 per cent.

However, there have been suggestions that significant LNP donors are declining to contribute to the campaign while Ms Frecklington remains leader because they are convinced she cannot win.

The LNP research across Queensland's 20 most marginal electorates showed Ms Palaszczuk was trouncing Ms Frecklington on the question of "better premier" 42 per cent to 19 per cent.

On the attribute issues, Ms Palaszczuk was most dominant on "champions Queensland as the best state", with 51 per cent rating her as good, compared to 22 per cent for Ms Frecklington.

Asked about their views on who was "intelligent, articulate, capable and competent", 41 per cent rated Ms Palaszczuk as good, while only 20 per cent had this view about Ms Frecklington.

Originally published as Deb dealt new blow to election chances