Dr Kerry Chant.
Death toll climbs as another aged care resident dies

by Natalie Wolfe
19th Apr 2020 3:05 PM

Australia's coronavirus death toll has risen to 71 after another aged care resident from Newmarch House died.

The ABC reports a 94-year-old man died at the western Sydney nursing home this morning.

The man's death came just hours after a 93-year-old man died there overnight.

NSW Health Minister Dr Kerry Chant said there were now 39 confirmed cases from the aged care home, including 13 staff.

The outbreak occurred after a staff member with mild symptoms kept working after not realising they had coronavirus.

Today's other fatality was in Victoria where a man in his 80s died in a hospital overnight.

It follows four deaths reported yesterday, a 93-year-old man and 58-year-old woman from NSW, an 83-year-old Queensland man and a 74-year-old man from Tasmania.

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews said nine new cases were confirmed overnight, bringing the total number of cases to 1,328.

"I want to make the point that on Friday there were 3,522 tests that were conducted, that's a big increase," Mr Andrews said.

"We're looking more and we're finding cases and that gives us confidence we are being successful in suppressing this virus."

As of Sunday morning, there are more than 6500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia, with 2936 in New South Wales, 1328 in Victoria, 1014 in Queensland, 435 in South Australia, 544 in Western Australia, 188 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

Globally, the death toll is over 30,000.

