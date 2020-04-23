Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Death toll climbs as another aged care resident dies

by Shannon Molloy
23rd Apr 2020 4:31 PM

A fourth resident at a Sydney nursing home riddled with coronavirus has died today.

Newmarch House in Caddens in the city's south has been crippled by an outbreak of COVID-19, with more than 40 residents and workers infected.

A 79-year-old woman died this morning.

It is the fourth death at the facility as a result of coronavirus in the past week.

"I have talked directly to the immediate family of the resident and conveyed our sincerest condolences," Grant Millard, Anglicare chief executive officer, said.

The state's death toll now stands at 34.

To date, Australia has recorded 76 deaths from COVID-19, with 6660 confirmed cases. They include 2976 in New South Wales, 1337 in Victoria, 1026 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 546 in Western Australia, 205 in Tasmania, 104 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus death toll editors picks newmarch house

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP calls for ‘concierges’ at aged care facilities

        premium_icon MP calls for ‘concierges’ at aged care facilities

        News MP Tamara Smith said aged care providers should not impose lockdowns on clients’ families.

        No COVID-19 cases for six days, but it’s no time to party

        premium_icon No COVID-19 cases for six days, but it’s no time to party

        Health Health authorities on the NSW North Coast say vigilance still essential despite...

        12 months worth of hand sanitiser for NSW schools

        premium_icon 12 months worth of hand sanitiser for NSW schools

        Education Hand sanitiser stockpile for a year as kids prepare to return to school

        Our petrol prices ‘consistently higher than they should be’

        premium_icon Our petrol prices ‘consistently higher than they should be’

        News THE NRMA has confirmed petrol prices on the Northern Rivers are going down at a...