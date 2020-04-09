’Death threat’: Girls cough and spit on train guard

A train inspector has been forced to self-isolate after two girls, claiming to be infected with coronavirus, coughed and spat on him at a train station.

Two girls who coughed and spat on a train inspector, then claimed to be infected with coronavirus, were making a "death threat", the Rail, Tram and Bus Union says.

The sickening attack at Noarlunga Centre interchange on Tuesday afternoon has forced the male worker into self-isolation, with fears he could contract the deadly disease.

Rail, Tram and Bus Union SA Secretary Darren Phillips said the girls approached victim randomly and started to abuse him about 2.30pm.

"(They) coughed and spat on him and told him that they have COVID-19" he said.

"It's a death threat.

"Frontline workers are out there doing their everyday jobs and for the community and then you have people like this threatening their lives."

Mr Phillips would not comment on worker's health, but said the union expected the suspects to be hit with the "full penalty of law" to "get them out of our society".

"What we want to see is the public get behind frontline workers and staff wherever that is and for the community to report anything like this to police immediately," he said.

A police spokesperson said officers were investigating the incident with positive leads, but were yet to make any arrests.

In New South Wales, authorities have signed off on a new reform which means people caught spitting and coughing on public officials - like healthcare workers or police - can be slapped with a $5000 on-the-spot fine. Offenders could also be jailed for up to six months.

The tough new measures are in response to a number of shocking acts in NSW in recent weeks.

Originally published as 'Death threat': Girls cough, spit on train guard