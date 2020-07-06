Menu
Crime

Death of man at rubbish tip 'suspicious'

by Amy Ziniak, The Newcastle News
6th Jul 2020 1:38 PM
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man who suffered wounds at a Hunter Valley waste facility.

A 54-year-old Cessnock man, known to police, was found in an isolated part of the Cessnock Waste Management Centre, on Old Maitland Rd, at around 5pm on Sunday.

He was found laying beside a scrap metal pile and had suffered multiple "significant" injuries, which led to his death a short time later.

An investigation is underway after a man died at Cessnock tip.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police established Strike Force Nargal and set up a crime scene at the site, as forensic teams look for clues surrounding the man's death.

A 46-year-old man - believed to be a friend and with the deceased man - fronted Cessnock Police Station on Sunday night and is assisting police with their investigation.

At this time, he is not considered a suspect.

Detectives will investigate whether the pair snuck into the tip - which closes at 4.30pm - through a fire trail and were collecting scrap metal.

Police are also looking into whether other people were at the scene prior to the man's death.

 

Police have established a crime scene at a Cessnock tip after a man was found with injuries and later died. Picture: Amy Ziniak
"We do believe there were other people in the vicinity of where the deceased male was prior to his death but those people are unknown to us at this stage," Detective Inspector Matt Zimmer, Hunter Valley Crime Manager said.

As investigations continue, police are encouraging anyone in the area at the time to come forward.

"We still are in the early stages of this investigation and we're still trying to attempt to establish the circumstances surrounding the man's death so anyone with information should contact strike force detectives or Crime Stoppers," Det. Inspt. Zimmer said.

