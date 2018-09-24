Menu
Noosa snake catcher Luke Huntley holding his pet red belly black snake, Russell.
Noosa snake catcher Luke Huntley holding his pet red belly black snake, Russell. Warren Lynam
Pets & Animals

Deadly snake slithers into family car

Scott Sawyer
by
25th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

A HINTERLAND family's plans were sent slithering after their car was invaded by one of the world's deadliest snakes.

The Eumundi family, who live close to the Eumundi Markets, were headed out when they came across a red-bellied black snake on Sunday afternoon.

The snake was surprised by the family and went scurrying for cover.

That cover was the family's Volkswagen Amarok.

 

Their plans were delayed over an hour as Snake Catcher Noosa's Luke Huntley arrived to try and remove the snake, after it burrowed itself up into the engine bay via the wheel axle.

"It took me about an hour to find it," Mr Huntley recalled.

A slithering noise near the mudguard told him he was close and some delicate work to remove a mudguard helped locate the angry snake.

"It wasn't in a very good mood," Mr Huntley said.

With the family watching on three sides of the car to make sure it didn't escape, Mr Huntley worked to extract the snake, grabbing it by the tail and easing it out.

Once freed the snake "latched onto" Mr Huntley's bag and he could see the venom on the bag after the bite.

He said male red-bellied blacks were active at the moment as they sought out females to mate, and were often putting their lives in danger on main roads as they sought out a companion.

Mr Huntley said he'd had five call outs for red-bellied black snakes in the past week, following what had been a busy past weeks littered with brown snake call-outs.

"There's nothing unusual about it," he said.

