Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Alina Rylko
| 26th Mar 2017 7:14 PM Updated: 27th Mar 2017 6:05 AM
Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.
Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

A BALLINA Shire Council report recommending to sell 2.399 ha of land around Dalwood Falls was supported by councillors at their March 23 meeting.

Councillors voted to give the Jali Local Aboriginal Land Council the first chance to buy the land, after the site was identified as culturally-significant.

A property valuation undertaken in December 2015 priced the site located at Dalwood Rd, Dalwood, with road frontage and RU1 zoning, at $70,000.

If Ballina Shire Council receives no offer from the Aboriginal Land Council, the site will be listed with a local real estate agent.

The council initially purchased four allotments around the waterfall in the 1970s to secure access to a back-up water supply.

Instead the waterfall became a popular but dangerous waterhole for cliff diving.

Dalwood Falls is the site of a number of serious injuries and two known deaths - including one in January 2014, when a 31-year-old Queensland man died while swimming at the falls.

It was the second fatality at the site after another man had died there over 20 years ago.

Emergency Services and Police have told the council there have been several spinal injuries at the site over the years.

Draft management plans are also being prepared for Killen and Tosha Falls.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina shire council dalwood falls general-seniors-news northern rivers real estate re-investment

