Deadline looms to bring World Surf League event to Lennox

Warren Jones took this photo of the surf at Lennox Point.

A decision will be made in the next 24 hours as to whether a World Surf League event can be held at Lennox Head over Easter.

Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright confirmed WSL boss Andrew Stark contacted him about the possibility last week.

“He explained their circumstances and how they weren’t able to have any events last year because of COVID,” Cr Wright said.

“Now they’re looking at Australia … competitors and managers are flying into Sydney in March to quarantine and then they’ve asked about having an event at Lennox Head in April.

“Councillors were told about it, we called a meeting, he (Stark) brought his team and we had senior staff on hand.

“Normally these things take six months to plan, but we have four days.

“We need to think about native title, threatened species, traffic … we’ve given the WSL a list of people to contact to see what they think of it, the Chamber of Commerce, the residents’ association, Le-Ba (Lennox Ballina Boardriders).

“Le-Ba is 100 per cent behind it, they would get offered wildcards.”

The mayor said he believed the WSL event could inject between $8 million and $10 million into the shire’s economy.

He admitted the timing of the event ‒ over the Easter break ‒ could be difficult, but organisers were determined to make it work.

“We talked about Pat Morton, they know how good it would look (to film),” Cr Wright said.

“There’s an onsite meeting today … the WSL need to know by Wednesday so if it can’t be done at Lennox, they can start looking elsewhere.

“We can see the benefits.

“We have so many good junior surfers here and just think how great it would be to watch the best of the best in their own backyard.”