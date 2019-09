A supplied image obtained on Monday, September 23, 2019, of a humpback whale that washed up on Boag Rocks, near St Andrews and Gunnamatta beach in the Mornington Peninsula, Victoria.

A supplied image obtained on Monday, September 23, 2019, of a humpback whale that washed up on Boag Rocks, near St Andrews and Gunnamatta beach in the Mornington Peninsula, Victoria. (AAP Image/Supplied by The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning)

A dead whale has washed up on a beach on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.

The Humpback whale washed up at Boag Rocks, near Gunnamatta beach, on Monday.

It's about nine metres long and could weigh up to 20 tonne, with authorities urging beachgoers to steer clear of the carcass until it's removed.

The beach remains open but people are warned the whale could attract sharks.