Dead brothel owner wins election
DECEASED brothel owner Dennis Hof managed to win an election for a Nevada state assembly seat in Tuesday's election.
The reality TV star, who died last month at his Love Ranch cathouse, garnered more votes than his Democratic opponent, Lesia Romanov, according to the Nevada Independent.
Although polling sites were plastered with signs declaring him dead, results showed that Hof had 68.3 percent of the vote versus Romanov's 32 percent.
The budding politician was found deceased on October 16 after a rally with porn star Ron Jeremy and former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
It came after a weekend of parties celebrating his 72nd birthday.
Officials are still determining his cause of death, but they don't suspect foul play.
Hof owned a handful of brothels in Nevada, the only state that allows them to legally operate.
He starred in the HBO adult reality series Cathouse and wrote a book titled The Art of the Pimp, akin to Mr Trump's book The Art of the Deal.
Hof ran for office in 2016 as a Libertarian but lost the race.
The assembly seat will be declared vacant, since the winner is dead, and the county commissioner will begin a process to fill the seat.
Nevada's 36th Assembly District has long been a Republican-held seat.