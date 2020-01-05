Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tennis

De Minaur stuns with fighting comeback

5th Jan 2020 6:30 PM

AUSTRALIA'S perfect run in the ATP Cup continued with three consecutive victories in their tie against Canada in Brisbane on Sunday.

The hosts have backed up their 3-0 win over Germany in their opening tie by defeating Canada 3-0 in Brisbane, despite missing Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios was ruled out of playing on Sunday with a back injury, leaving John Millman to take his place. And Millman stepped up, defeating teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

Alex de Minaur took on fellow young gun Denis Shapovalov and completed an epic come-from-behind victory after losing the opening set.

Lastly, the Australian pair of John Peers and Chris Guccione narrowly won their doubles match in a nail-biter.

Australia 3 vs Canada 0

John Millman (AUS) defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 6-4 6-2

Alex de Minaur (AUS) defeated Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-7 6-4 6-2

C. Guccione/J. Peers (AUS) defeated F. Auger-Aliassime/D. Shapovalov (CAN) 3-6 7-6 10-8

More Stories

Show More
alex de minaur atp cup tennis
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        News Polce are reminding people to be patient as road closures and traffic diversions are periodically being put in place due to fires.

        PHOTOS: Ballina bowlo buzzes as elite players roll up

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Ballina bowlo buzzes as elite players roll up

        Sport 32 top bowlers are competing in the Summerland Singles

        24-hour medical centre, better roads needed in Ballina

        premium_icon 24-hour medical centre, better roads needed in Ballina

        News What infrastructure does town need to cater for population boom?

        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property 'Check the eligibility criteria now to see whether you qualify'