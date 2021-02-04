Menu
Crime

Footballer to fight sex assault charges

by Genevieve Alison
4th Feb 2021 3:02 PM
Collingwood star Jordan De Goey will face court in August to fight allegations he and another man sexually assaulted a woman in 2015.

The footballer and co-accused Jake Edginton both face one count of indecent assault over an alleged incident in Melbourne's leafy suburb of Kew in 2015.

De Goey and Mr Edginton, both 24, fronted the Melbourne Magistrates' Court via video link on Thursday where a three-day contested hearing was scheduled to begin August 9.

The court heard six witnesses will be called to give evidence during the hearing.

It is understood the men will contest the charges on the grounds of a "factual dispute".

The alleged victim will also give evidence from a remote witness facility.

It comes as lawyers for De Goey last month demanded the AFL hand over all documents relating to its investigation of sexual assault allegations levelled against the star player in 2018.

The Magpies player was initially investigated by the league's integrity unit in 2018 but no charges were laid at the time.

Victoria Police, however, slapped De Goey and Mr Edginton with fresh charges in July last year.

The men, who are both on bail, could be seen listening to the brief hearing but remained silent.

The matter will return to court on August 9.

