Dawn French gets candid about weight gain

Dawn French famously shed almost 50kg five years ago – but in a new interview, the funny lady reveals she’s “back to being a barrel”.

Dawn French has claimed that she's piled her weight back on, calling herself a "barrel" after losing almost 50kg in 2014.

The 62-year-old star went on to insist that she "doesn't give a f**k" about her changing size as she opened up in her new podcast, The Sun reports.

Speaking on the podcast French & Saunders: Titting About, French explained: "I've gone back to being an entire barrel but do you know what, I'm going to be 63 this year, I don't give a f***, I really don't, so long as I can walk."

"I'm not going to be stingy to myself anymore. I never did dislike anything about my body, even when I was very, very fat. I refuse to be forced to dislike myself.

"I used to get really angry when I did lose weight, people going, 'You look so well,' as if you looked awful before - rewarding you for managing it, which is not easy, I accept that.

"But I didn't want people to give me approval. It's so patronising."

Despite calling herself a "barrel", French looked trim when she stepped out in London last month, covering up in a face mask and a floating black coat.

The comedy icon first began her weight loss journey in 2014, with some believing at the time that it was a result of her 25-year marriage to Sir Lenny Henry ending four years earlier.

However, she revealed on her 30 Million Minutes tour that it was actually so she could undergo a hysterectomy.

French told fans at the time: "When I was due to have my hysterectomy the doc told me that if I could lose some weight before the op, they would be able to do it via keyhole and I would recover in three weeks or so.

Stunning on a 2009 red carpet.

Post-weight loss.

"Otherwise it would be big open surgery and three months to recover. So I set about dropping a few stone.

"No magic wand, just tiny, joyless lo-cal eating and lots more walking for weeks and weeks. It was grim. I lost seven-and-a-half stone (47kg). I could have the keyhole surgery. Great. That's all it was, practical."

She has been very open about her changing shape in the past, revealing that she had a "fondness for that other body".

French was a reported 120kg at her heaviest, with it believed that she eventually lost almost 50kg in total after years of healthy eating and dedication.

