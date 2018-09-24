Legend mocks Warner for emotive return

David Warner takes a break during his knock for Sydney club side Randwick Petersham. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

DAVID Warner's Sydney grade cricket rivals swore the exiled Test star didn't need to worry about being sledged when he made his return to Australian cricket for Randwick-Petersham at Coogee Oval at the weekend.

There may not have been any sledging on the field - but nothing could save Warner from a tongue-lashing following his impressive, unbeaten knock of 155 up against St George's star-studded attack, which included Josh Hazlewood and Trent Copeland.

Both the Barmy Army and Kiwi legend Brendon McCullum have openly mocked Warner for the 31-year-old's decision to perform his trademark century celebration at Coogee Oval on Saturday after going past triple figures.

Warner performed his customary leap and fist pump before kissing the Randwick club crest on his helmet before he walked towards his family seated in the small grand stand and raised his bat in their direction.

"I never get sick of seeing this smile. Well done hubby on 155 not out today for. Always proud of you," wife Candice Warner posted on her Instagram afterwards.

It clearly meant a lot to the former Test opener, his teammates and family.

Warner's mother was reportedly spotted tearing up as her son walked out to bat.

Unfortunately, not everyone appreciated the emotional display.

Warner was poked fun of by McCullum and the Barmy Army - two of the Aussie star's oldest sparring partners.

McCullum had a laugh at how far Warner has fallen since his suspension for his role as the mastermind of Australia's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March.

"Geez Davey! This celebration is the equivalent of Sir Ed Hillary giving it large climbing his front steps, post Everest! Hahaha," McCullum posted on Twitter.

The Barmy Army was even less kind.

"Somebody tell this bloke this is park cricket," the famous fan-group captioned a video of Warner's celebration from the weekend.

Warner's dad Howard Warner explained his son's celebration as "a bit of a statement".

"It's emotional. After all the crap we've been through. There's a lot of us here. Family, friends, the whole lot," Howard Warner said.

"I don't know, it just might be a bit of a statement.

"It was tough on us initially. To be quite honest, we were more worried about Candice but she's tough as nails anyhow, so she's OK.

"He's lived through it and he's coming out the other end hopefully."