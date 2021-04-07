Daughter’s tribute to ‘unique’ dad killed in plane crash

The daughter of a man killed when his microlight aircraft crashed during an Easter Sunday has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her beloved dad.

The daughter of a man killed when his microlight aircraft crashed during an Easter Sunday has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her beloved dad.

A father killed in a horror light plane crash in Melbourne's outer southeast has been remembered as a "unique and kind-hearted" man who made an impact on "everyone he met".

Charlie Swanson, 52, died after his microlight aircraft crashed to the ground during an Easter Sunday flight from a recreational airfield at Koo Wee Rup.

Police revealed Mr Swanson had reached the height of surrounding trees when he began experiencing "technical difficulties".

The Burwood man, who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Daughter Edie Swanson told the Herald Sun her father, who was a builder by trade, would usually fly every Sunday morning.

"That was sort of his release," she explained.

"His interest in planes started about 15 years ago. A friend was involved in flying ultralights and dad loved it, so he decided he wanted to get lessons and become a certified pilot."

The experienced flyer had been hospitalised in the past after a previous plane accident following a bad take off.

Ms Swanson was in South Australia for Easter when she received the heartbreaking call from her mother.

"I guess I skipped the shock of what happened. Dad did risk his life every day and we kind of knew that. We knew it was a dangerous sport," she said.

"For mum to be calling on a Sunday, it was kind of a giveaway that something pretty bad had happened. I didn't want to believe it. It's all a bit mind-blowing.

"Everyone's really devastated. It's the first loss for a lot of my young cousins. My mum has also lost her best friend, so there's just a giant hole missing from the house."

Ms Swanson said she was able to take some comfort from the fact her beloved father died doing something he loved.

"It sounds a bit strange but I'm just glad I didn't have to watch him go through illness. This kind of falls into place. I think this is what he would want," she said.

She remembered her father as someone who would bring people together and said he would be "baffled" by the outpouring of support from the community.

"He was incredibly unique. He didn't have a hateful bone in his body and was the most forgiving person I knew," Ms Swanson said.

"He bent over backwards for people and I hope he's remembered for his essence of kindness and how he'd always extend a friendly hand to anyone he met. He was just incredible."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help "ease the burden on the Swanson's during this difficult time".

"All funds will be used at the families own discretion, such as funeral costs and living expenses that we do not want the family to worry about," the page read.

To donate to the family click, here.

mitchell.clarke@news.com.au

Originally published as Daughter's tribute to 'unique' dad killed in plane crash