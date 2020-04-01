Menu
Facetime is allowing many people to sustain relationships during our coronavirus-hit lives.
Opinion

Dating in a coronavirus-hit world

Prisqua Camiul
1st Apr 2020 10:30 AM
I HAD to laugh while listening to radio station triple j's The Hook Up, discussing online dating and long-distance relationships.

Firstly, I was surprised that people were concerned about dating when there are so many other more important things to worry about. Secondly, I understand that long-distance relationships can be challenging, but I couldn't quite relate to those people because I maintained one for more than two years when we didn't have as much technology available.

Jag lives in New Jersey so it was a 24-hour trip minimum and quite expensive to see each other. It was also the time when I didn't know what a smartphone was. We were text messaging each other all the time and he didn't realise that international messages were not included in his phone plan, so he racked up a bill for $US800. Skype was the only solid video-calling option at the time. Nowadays, there are so many options to stay connected that it's difficult to understand why people can't handle a long-distance relationship.

Apps such as Zoom and Facetime are working overtime in this long-distance, coronavirus-imposed isolation many find ourselves in.

My advice is to communicate and practise trust. This is the best time to figure out if you're meant to be with each other.

