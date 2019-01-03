Menu
Login
A Darwin woman has died after contracting meningoccocal disease
A Darwin woman has died after contracting meningoccocal disease
Health

Meningococcal disease kills Darwin woman

by Raphaella Saroukos
3rd Jan 2019 4:32 PM

A DARWIN woman has died after contracting meningoccocal disease.

The Centre for Disease Control Darwin confirmed the death today.

The NT News understands the woman was from Darwin.

A woman from a remote Top End community near Darwin died in August last year after contracting meningococcal.

The middle-aged woman, who was living in both Darwin and the remote community, became unwell on July 31 and was flown to Royal Darwin Hospital but passed away on August 2.

darwin editors picks health meningococcal preventable disease

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Local Partners