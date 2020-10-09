Darwin records highest daily October rainfall in 51 years

LA NINA conditions causing waves of storms across the Top End has resulted in Darwin being drenched with the highest daily October rainfall in over half a century.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Darwin Airport received 113mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am Thursday, with 177mm falling at Marrara and 137mm at Royal Darwin Hospital.

"We're off to a flying start to this wet season with 17 times more rain in Darwin than the average for this time of year," a statement from bureau said.

It's the most rain to have fallen in a single October day since 1969.

But the bureau has warned this doesn't spell the end of the Build-Up, saying the multiple lines of storms were caused by La Niňa rather than the arrival of the monsoon.

"This increased rainfall is consistent with La Niňa conditions, which typically increase early wet season rains in Northern Australia, bringing more moisture into the atmosphere and warming sea waters around the western Top End," the statement said.

"It's highly unlikely we'll sustain 17 times more rainfall than average throughout the wet season, but La Niňa conditions mean we can expect higher than average rains for the next few months."

A La Nina was declared last month by BOM, meaning Australia's east coast can expect above average rainfall.

Darwin reached a top of 31C on Thursday, with an expected top of 34C on Friday.

Rain is expected to ease around Darwin City heading into the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday both expected to be sunny with tops of 35C.

