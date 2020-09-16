Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Darwin ready to host Reset 2020, this weekend, the first live concert in Australia since COVID-19 hit
Darwin ready to host Reset 2020, this weekend, the first live concert in Australia since COVID-19 hit
Music

Darwin ready to host Australia’s first live concert since COVID hit

by WILL ZWAR, will.zwar@news.com.au
16th Sep 2020 6:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA'S first live music concert since coronavirus took a stranglehold on the nation's freedom will take place in Darwin this weekend.

At the Darwin Ski Club on Saturday, Reset 2020 will be headlined by the Angels and the Super­jesus, Shannon Noll, and local acts the Poor and Dr Elephant.

Angels vocalist Dave Glee­son said Darwin was the perfect place for live music and concerts to return, with Reset 2020 the first of three major concerts in coming weeks.

"It is so good that Darwin's leading the way. It's a glimmer of hope for musos everywhere, it feels surreal and I'm so excited for it," he told the NT News.

 

 

The Angels will be headlining Reset 2020 and are chomping at the bit to play again. Picture: Supplied
The Angels will be headlining Reset 2020 and are chomping at the bit to play again. Picture: Supplied

 

"It feels like the first time we've played before, it's like busting me cherry all over again."

The brains behind Reset 2020, Jon Stevens, was originally set to headline the concert performing his Noise­works and INXS collections.

But Mr Gleeson said it was an honour to be headlining the first concert back and was looking forward to playing in Darwin for the first time in two years.

"Obviously the concert was the brainchild of the great Jon Stevens and he isn't able to do it (due to ­coronavirus lockdowns), so for us to be able to do it is ­unreal," Gleeson said.

"We all love Darwin, every band that plays loves coming to ­Darwin. It's just one of those great places: you often meet up with people from different states, obviously, but it's one of those great destinations, set your watch to Darwin time, grab a two-litre stubby and off you go."

Darwin Ski Club president Paul Winter said the club had also been preparing for Jimmy Barnes the following weekend and Rebound 2020 in October.

"To be able to go to a concert finally and get that crowd spirit happening with 2500 people, that's what we're all there for," he said.

Originally published as Darwin ready to host Australia's first live concert since COVID hit

More Stories

Show More
concert live event live music reset 2020 social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two children reported missing in separate incidents

        Two children reported missing in separate incidents

        News HAVE you seen either of these children?

        Gruesome discovery as souvenir hunters mutilate whale

        Premium Content Gruesome discovery as souvenir hunters mutilate whale

        News Shock and disbelief when authorities arrived to continue autopsy

        PHOTOS: Inside Casino’s luxury farm stay

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Inside Casino’s luxury farm stay

        News It's the Beef Capital, but is it becoming a tourist destination?

        When it comes to love of food, Byron has that special sauce

        Premium Content When it comes to love of food, Byron has that special sauce

        News For foodies, XO sauce is a hot commodity, so for a Byron restaurant to give away a...