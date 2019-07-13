Aussie mum dies on Bali holiday

Darwin mother Donna Dwyer has died while on holidays in Bali.

A FAMILY has been left devastated after a mum died unexpectedly while on a family holiday to Bali.

Donna Dwyer from Darwin fell ill on July 2 while holidaying at the popular island with her husband Kieran, their three children and her parents.

Ms Dwyer's parents, Gail and Peter Barker, confirmed their daughter's tragic passing in a Facebook post.

"We went to Bali with the whole family the first day Donna wasn't feeling very well," Mr Barker wrote on Saturday night.

"That night she had chest pain so we took her to the hospital what we thought would a couple of days."

Darwin mother Donna Dwyer tragically died while on holidays in Bali. Picture: Donna Dwyer/Facebook

But Ms Dwyer's condition rapidly declined and she had to be placed into an induced coma.

"The doctors couldn't do anything to help her and this morning she passed away peacefully."

On the GoFundMe page set up on Monday, it mentioned Ms Dwyer became "critically ill from influenza".

However, Ms Dwyer's brother-in-law, Shane Dwyer, told news.com.au the cause of her death hadn't been confirmed.

He said described her as a loving mother who adored her children and family and said her husband and kids have been "crushed" by her sudden passing.

"At the moment they are just searching for closure and she will be missed by everyone," Mr Dwyer said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with her funeral costs. Picture: Donna Dwyer/Facebook

"At the moment we are focusing on getting Kieran and the kids through the few next days, then the next weeks and next months and years."

The crowd-funding campaign was set up by Ms Dwyer's friend, Dana Walsh, in a bid to raise funds to cover her funeral expenses and a trust for her children.

"Donna was a vibrant member of the Darwin community and will be sadly missed," Ms Walsh wrote.

"She was an amazing mother and has left behind a young family who are still coming to terms with this tragedy."

The page has raised over $16,000 in just a few days.

More than $16,000 has been raised. Picture: Donna Dwyer/Facebook

A message from Ms Dwyer's family revealed they were all "inexplicably saddened by the sudden loss" and appreciative of everyone's support.

"We would like to thank all of Donna's friends near and far for their incredible generosity," the message read.

"All the messages of support and love are warmly received. We are also very humbled by your financial support."

They were able to bring her body back to Darwin with travel insurance and said they were "very pleased to have her home".

A funeral service for Donna will be held next week.