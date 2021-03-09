Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Guests are evacuated from the Darwin CBD hotel after it was evacuated when a guest found a note in her room stating there was a bomb in the building. Picture: SUpplied
Guests are evacuated from the Darwin CBD hotel after it was evacuated when a guest found a note in her room stating there was a bomb in the building. Picture: SUpplied
News

Darwin CBD hotel evacuated after guest finds bomb threat note

JASMINE BURKE
by
9th Mar 2021 8:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DARWIN hotel on Mitchell street has been evacuated after a guest found a note in her room claiming there was a bomb in the building

The hotel was evacuated and police from the Territory Response Group cleared the building at around 6.40pm on Monday.

No bomb was found and guests returned to their rooms.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131444.

 

 

    

 

Originally published as Darwin CBD hotel evacuated after guest finds bomb threat note

More Stories

bomb threat darwin hotel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Life’s (not) a beach: Council criticised for Shaws Bay work

        Premium Content Life’s (not) a beach: Council criticised for Shaws Bay work

        News Aquatic vet is fuming over destruction of valuable seagrass area in the river to create “yet another beach” in East Ballina.

        Man dies after multi-vehicle crash in northern NSW

        Premium Content Man dies after multi-vehicle crash in northern NSW

        News A man has died after three cars collided in the state’s north today.

        What Lismore landmarks will star in new Netflix series

        Premium Content What Lismore landmarks will star in new Netflix series

        News Melissa McCarthy’s new Netflix series will be filmed in Lismore this week.

        'Holy sh-t': Resident's terror as gunshots ring out

        Premium Content 'Holy sh-t': Resident's terror as gunshots ring out

        News Nightmare scenario for residents in Dunoon