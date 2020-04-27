Menu
Dwayne Turpin gets sprayed with disinfectant by Indonesian officials as he gets off his dinghy, while trying to get fuel. Picture: Supplied
Dwayne Turpin gets sprayed with disinfectant by Indonesian officials as he gets off his dinghy, while trying to get fuel. Picture: Supplied
Darwin-bound sailors run into ‘worst nightmare’

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au
27th Apr 2020 7:27 AM
A COUPLE who fled Indonesia during the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic have relived their harrowing escape from the country, which included having shots fired above their heads.

Dwayne and Kelly Turpin are thankful to be in quarantine at the Mercure in Darwin after a life and death journey back to their homeland.

The Turpins were sailing through Indonesia on their way to Darwin and then on to Sydney after picking up a boat in Thailand when their journey took a turn for the worse.

Dwayne and Kelly Turpin are thankful to be in Australia after a harrowing journey through Indonesia at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied
Dwayne and Kelly Turpin are thankful to be in Australia after a harrowing journey through Indonesia at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

The couple had shots fired above their heads by angry Indonesian officials while at the island of Larantuka at the east end of Flores while trying to load up on fuel and water to prepare them for their sail home.

Ms Turpin said officials on a boat approached her on the yacht while her husband took a dinghy to get supplies on shore.

"They took off and went to Dwayne and he comes up to me and said, 'you leave now'," she said.

 

Dwayne said: "I kept refusing and the next thing he shot a rifle up above my head and he started screaming at the local fellas. Screaming at them to stop. I got aggressive and said I need fuel.

"He shot his rifle again.

"I said, 'I can't leave'."

Dwayne and his dinghy get sprayed with disinfectant while trying coming ashore to purchase fuel and water. Picture: Supplied
Dwayne and his dinghy get sprayed with disinfectant while trying coming ashore to purchase fuel and water. Picture: Supplied

Once they got their supplies they were followed for about an hour by the officials.

Mr Turpin said they had intended to anchor offshore of Timor Leste for the night to get some much-needed rest but were yelled at by local police to come ashore.

 

It was then during a storm that the motor broke and the sails malfunctioned.

They drifted for nearly two days before they were contacted by Border Force.

They decided to stay on board and wait for help from friends on another yacht.

Indonesian officials, one holding a gun head towards Dwayne who is purchasing fuel and water. Picture: Supplied
Indonesian officials, one holding a gun head towards Dwayne who is purchasing fuel and water. Picture: Supplied

They then sailed on into Darwin where they have spent the past 12 days in quarantine.

"It's a bit difficult being shoved in a room but were relieved to be back in Australia."

Originally published as Darwin-bound sailors run into 'worst nightmare'

