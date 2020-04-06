Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Levanter sits in Fannie Bay in quarantine as the LNG Pioneer passes in the background. Picture: Che Chorley
The Levanter sits in Fannie Bay in quarantine as the LNG Pioneer passes in the background. Picture: Che Chorley
News

High seas travellers being held in supervised isolation

by NATASHA EMECK, natasha.emeck@news.com.au
6th Apr 2020 9:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HIGH seas travellers who recently arrived and docked their boats in Darwin Harbour have been taken into supervised quarantine.

Northern Territory Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker said two people who arrived by boat were taken into supervised quarantine on Wednesday.

He did not reveal whether the travellers had come from an international port.

coronaviruspromo

But the Commissioner assured Territorians that Australian Border Force and NT water police were working together to monitor all people arriving by boat.

"We have a multi-agency focus on that and it's working quite well," he said.

It comes after ABF authorities were recently seen boarding a 40m yacht at Stokes Hill Wharf, which is understood to have arrived unannounced, before handing the crew face masks.

Health Minister Natasha Fyles said health authorities were also meeting vessels which come into the Darwin Harbour and screening the crews.

"For many weeks now Territorians have been meeting those vessels," she said.

"We want to make sure that while we're focused on our air borders we inadvertently weren't letting coronavirus in via the ships.

"The NT is geographically a lot closer to Asia and to China, where the initial outbreak was, I think it's only 11 days sailing time."

A spokesman from the Department of Home Affairs said there were two commercial vessels in Darwin Harbour they had been made aware of as of Friday.

"Persons on board yachts are self-isolating on their yachts if they have not completed 14 days isolation at sea," he said.

"Crew on board commercial vessels are restricted on board while in port.

"Any health and biosecurity checks for both domestic and international vessels and flights are the responsibility for the Department of Agriculture in conjunction with state and territory health authorities."

Originally published as Darwin boat arrivals being held in supervised isolation

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus quarantine sailing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        7 coronavirus scams to watch out for

        premium_icon 7 coronavirus scams to watch out for

        News SCAMMERS are taking advantage of the fear and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

        How to find a dentist during the coronavirus crisis

        premium_icon How to find a dentist during the coronavirus crisis

        News BUT you should only see the dentist for emergencies.

        Tell your isolation story to be featured in COVID-19 doco

        premium_icon Tell your isolation story to be featured in COVID-19 doco

        News A STREAMING platform is asking Australians to record their day-to-day personal...

        Why this is the perfect time to change your lifestyle

        premium_icon Why this is the perfect time to change your lifestyle

        News “PEOPLE have to cut their spending, people have to travel less, people can’t go...