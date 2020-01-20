Menu
A man was sprung buying drugs on the dark web when they were sent to the wrong house.
Crime

Dark web drug parcel shocks in delivery mix-up

Felicity Ripper
20th Jan 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 7:59 PM
A MAN was sprung buying drugs on the dark web when the package arrived at the home of another person with the same name.

Joel James Paul Fogg, from Nambour, ordered 10 MDMA pills and 50 Xanax pills online but they never made it to his house.

Another Nambour resident with the same first and last name received a package from Australia Post on December 7 with a computer generated label attached.

The address wasn't entirely correct, however he believed it must have been an error and opened the package.

"Upon opening it, he found a sachet marked 'coffee beans'," police prosecutor Nichale Bool told a court.

"He opened this up and found it did contain coffee beans but also clip seal bags of tablets.

"He immediately contacted police."

Police made inquiries with Fogg, 23, who made full admissions to purchasing the drugs at a website called Empire Market.

"They were for his own use," Ms Bool said.

"He had paid using Bitcoin of $400 and the seller was from New South Wales."

At Maroochydore Magistrates Court today Fogg pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to possess dangerous drugs.

He had no previous like offences.

"I've messed up big time and I'm very regretful," Fogg said.

"I would just hope for no conviction, that's all."

Fogg was given 9 months probation.

The convictions weren't recorded.

