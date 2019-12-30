Dark secret behind Harry Potter house

15th century De Vere House has been on the market for more than two years. Picture: Masons – SWNS

The owners of the house where Harry Potter was "born" are feeling cursed as they can't find a buyer for the property despite its starring role in the hit movie series.

For two and a half years, 15th century De Vere House in Lavenham, Suffolk, has been on the market even though its asking price has been slashed by nearly £50,000 (AU$93,000), The Sun reported.

The six-bedroom Grade 1 listed house - where Lord Voldemort murdered the boy wizard's parents - is now up for grabs for £950,000 (AU$1.7 million).

However, any new owner must be able to deal with the hordes of tourists who have flocked to take selfies outside the home since it appeared in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Coaches packed with Hogwarts fans regularly arrive at the otherwise sleepy medieval village, which has 300 other listed buildings.

However, Tony and Jane Ranzetta didn't even benefit from the home's appearance in the 2010 film as crews did not need permission to shoot the exterior.

They only realised their home had been used only when they went to see the film at the cinema.

"I was asleep in the front row when my son Alexander kicked me as I was snoring," said Mr Ranzetta, 58, a retired NHS executive.

"He just said, 'Dad, our house is on the screen'. I replied, 'Rubbish', then I looked up and saw that it was."

The house is worth $AU1.7 million.

Since then fans have flocked to be photographed outside the stunning timber-framed house.

"Sometimes people knock or ring the bell. We are happy to talk about the history of the building if we have the time," revealed Mr Ranzetta.

However, it seems the only people not knocking on the door at the moment are potential buyers.

"The estate agents think that it is not helping having a house which is so incredibly popular," said Mr Ranzetta.

Harry Potter and Hermione Granger were seen outside the timber-framed home