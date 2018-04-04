Boyd switch to save $1m Milf and the Broncos

Darius Boyd of the Broncos runs with the ball.

HAS the time come for Darius Boyd to change positions?

And does that free up their $1 million man Anthony Milford to rediscover his brilliant best form?

It's a question Wayne Bennett's most trusted advisers must be asking behind the scenes and one the Brisbane coach has to consider.

Since returning from a hamstring injury, Boyd has struggled to have the same impact and influence in games as he did last season.

Last week the No.1 ran for just 43 metres off eight carries.

According to former Broncos half Ben Ikin, neither Kodi Nikorima nor Milford can lead the team which means the best solution to Bennett's halves headache could be moving Boyd.

"It's been raised before and Darius Boyd's health at the moment is an issue about what he's capable of considering his hamstring injuries," Ikin said.

"Is it perhaps time to think about doing with Darius Boyd what you did with Darren Lockyer? Could he be the steady hand and push into the halves and maybe free Anthony Milford up?"

Lockyer played seven seasons at fullback before moving to five-eighth in 2004.

He would play another eight years in the NRL with the No.6 on his back for not only the Broncos but Queensland and Australia.

So should history repeat?

It's no secret the Broncos aren't getting bang for their buck from Milford.

While he was brought to Brisbane to play five-eighth, he started his career in Canberra as a fullback with a positional switch the possible catalyst to relaunch Milford's season.

Nikorima is also no stranger to the No.1.

A change would allow Boyd to take the responsibility for becoming the team's steady head and free up Milford to be at his brilliant best.

"I didn't think he'd move Darren Lockyer," Ikin said of a proposed Boyd switch.

"He'd played more fullback than he did five-eighth and the thing I found about Darren Lockyer and I think Darius Boyd has certainly got the capacity to do this, is he was winning games for the Broncos without getting tackle.

"It was his game management nous."

While Boyd has spent almost his entire career at fullback, many of the skills at the back are transferable to those of a playmaker which has Ikin of the belief he could make the transition.

Given the fragility of his hamstring, striding out is a concern for the 30-year-old but if he adopts a ball playing dominant role, Ikin believes his body could benefit.

"He's basically resigned himself publicly to the fact that if this goes bad again, he's in a head space at the moment that he'd be happy to walk away," Ikin said.