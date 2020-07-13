DANNII Minogue has reportedly received an exemption to bypass hotel isolation in Queensland after returning from a major COVID hotspot.

Reported by 7News Queensland, the singer touched down on the Gold Coast over the weekend after flying in from the United States, where over 137,000 people have died from COVID-19.

Dannii Minogue won’t have to isolate in a hotel after returning to Queensland from the United States at the weekend.

It's understood Ms Minogue received the isolation exemption from Queensland Health on the grounds of a medical certificate issued by her doctor.

This exemption has allowed her to isolate at a private property on the coast, bypassing mandatory hotel isolation and the associated accommodation costs.

When asked about the singer's isolation, a Queensland Health spokesperson said they "cannot comment on individuals" and went onto state that the department "has strong arrangements in place whether people are quarantining inside or outside hotels."

It's also understood despite staying the private location, Miss Minogue must abide by all other isolation instructions, with no one able to visit the property, and must be tested multiple times before her release.

Miss Minogue is slated to return as a judge on Channel 10's The Masked Singer later this year.

Originally published as Dannii Minogue given COVID-19 quarantine exemption