Menu
Login
Daniel Arzani is shaping well at Celtic but may have to wait a while before his first-team debut.
Daniel Arzani is shaping well at Celtic but may have to wait a while before his first-team debut.
Soccer

Arzani scores first Celtic goal with sizzling free kick

by Max Sherry
18th Sep 2018 12:12 PM

SOCCEROOS starlet Daniel Arzani has scored his first goal for Celtic.

The teenager, playing for the reserves in a game against Aberdeen, curled a dazzling free kick into the top corner.

The Hoops were awarded a free kick just after the half-hour mark and the 19-year-old Aussie sensation stepped up to the plate and made no mistake with the finish.

In only his second appearance in green and white, Arzani went on to play the full 90 minutes in their 2-0 win.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has kept a close eye on Arzani since his move from Australia and urged the youngster to work hard.

"This is a young player who burst onto the scene back home and is regarded as a talent. But he is very new into his life as a professional and has just been with us for three weeks," Rodgers said.

"It's just time - he's a talented young player and the idea with a talented young player is to go from a talent to a professional.

"It will be our job to manage the expectation - every young player in Australia hopes they can be the next Harry Kewell.

"Harry was a special talent but Daniel is a young boy who has talent. Over the coming years we will see if he has the commitment to go with the quality he has."

Arzani will be hoping to produce similar moments of brilliance  to earn himself a shot at first-team football, but judging by Rodgers' trail of thought, that may take a while.

Related Items

brendan rodgers celtic daniel arzani harry kewell socceroos

Top Stories

    Harsh new road rule you need to know

    Harsh new road rule you need to know

    News STRICTER penalties are in place from today for motorists caught using phones. Here’s everything you can and can’t do.

    Organisations share in $350,000 worth of grants

    Organisations share in $350,000 worth of grants

    News Organisations share in $350k grant

    Hidden treasures uncovered

    Hidden treasures uncovered

    Community Ballina visitors love the museum

    Helping seniors smile

    Helping seniors smile

    News Macadamia Castle launches new animal experiences

    Local Partners