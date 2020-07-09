Daniel Andrews, stop blaming Victorians

Premier Daniel Andrews is blaming Victorians for the crisis this state is in.

At no point during this pandemic has the Labor Premier accepted responsibility for his incompetent administration which has now left millions of Victorians as outcasts in their own country.

Dictator Dan is pointing the finger at you for doing the wrong thing.

The irony.

As he does his daily spiels from behind the lectern and talks down to Victorians like they are small children he fails to admit guilt.

Victorian Labor Premier Daniel Andrews has rolled out stage three restrictions again after a second wave of COVID-19.

When forced to apologise he instead gave a Clayton's apology which was heard on breakfast TV on Wednesday.

"I apologise for the position we're in. I'm accountable as the leader of this state," he said.

Sorry, not sorry Victorians.

You're to blame for this mess according to Dictator Dan.

Businesses are being sent to the wall, families left in ruin and this arrogant Premier won't fess up that he stuffed up, big time.

On announcing that Melbourne was going back into lockdown for six weeks this week the Premier pointed the finger at you.

"I think there's a sense of complacency as we let our frustrations get the better of us," he said.

"I think each of us know of someone who has not been following the rules as well as they should have."

Yes we do Premier.

We know 10,000 of them.

Those Black Lives Matter protesters that you allowed to march the streets on Saturday, June 6 with zero repercussions without putting up a fight.

Saying we are all in this together is absolute bollocks.

We are not.

That protest proved it.

Only three fines were issued to the organisers, none to the protesters.

Then we hear on Wednesday 15 people had a party at Southbank in Melbourne on Sunday night and were all fined for breaching social distancing rules.

But late on Wednesday it was revealed the 15 fines were in the process of being withdrawn after being incorrectly issued.

For heaven's sakes.

This is the Premier who said it would be dangerous to visit your mother on Mother's Day before easing the restrictions just two days later.

This too is the Premier who banned fishing and golf but this time around they are both OK to do.

I had a family member who was out with his rod in Port Phillip Bay for days back when the first restrictions came in and on the night the rules were due to start he was still fishing.

He was none the wiser about the timing of the new rules and then half an hour before they began he was hauled into Williamstown in the middle of the night in his boat alongside five men from various authorities.

Ridiculous - how is a man fishing solo in the ocean a danger to anyone?

Recreational fishing banned was previously banned under COVID-19 lockdowns in Victoria. Picture: Mark Stewart.

Then we've had the hotel quarantine debacle unfold which has cost us all dearly.

Premier Andrews turned away ADF, failed to use police officers, and instead opted to use nightclub bouncers.

Some were given five minutes of training, others were paid cash in bags and some even slept with guests.

It defies belief.

But Dictator Dan thought he could bluff us all by saying the recent spread of COVID-19 from hotel quarantine could have come down to something as innocent as the nightclub bouncers sharing a cigarette lighter.

Seriously.

And the deputy chief health officer Annaliese van Diemen let the cat out of the bag by revealing 30 per cent of hotel quarantine guests weren't getting tested, something I'm sure the Government wouldn't have been pleased she let slip.

Despite this she said "Victoria has led the way" with hotel quarantine.

But Dictator Dan's lips on this giant mess are sealed now because he's spending your money - $3 million of it - to have a retired judge do a three-month inquiry into the debacle that has left the state in the mess it's now in.

In means Dan the deflector can avoid answering any questions from hereon in on anything relating to hotel quarantine, quite convenient really.

And where are his army of inept ministers who are virtually silent or non-existent in recent days?

This includes Health Minister Jenny Mikakos and Police Minister Lisa Neville's, both who have been given very little airtime this week.

That's so the Premier can control the messaging and avoid accepting responsibility for this mess.

Victorians can see for themselves the very high price for voting for this Labor Government who have mounting issues to deal with and the state is stuck with him for at least another two years.

The Liberal Opposition certainly needs to lift their game if they are any chance of knocking Premier Andrews - who has brought this state to its knees - off his perch.

sophie.elsworth@news.com.au

@sophieelsworth

Originally published as Daniel Andrews, stop blaming Victorians