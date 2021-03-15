Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has been discharged from hospital, following nasty fall
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has been discharged from hospital, following nasty fall
News

Dan Andrews discharged from hospital

by Rhiannon Tuffield
15th Mar 2021 10:14 AM

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has been discharged from hospital following a serious fall last week.

The Alfred Hospital on Monday said in a statement the Premier had been released to start a "significant period of rehabilitation" through its Better at Home service.

It comes exactly a week after Mr Andrews suffered a serious fall, fracturing his T7 vertebrae and breaking several ribs.

More to come.

Originally published as Dan Andrews discharged from hospital

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

daniel andrews discharged editors picks fall hospital victorian premier

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Where you stand in line for COVID-19 vaccine

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where you stand in line for COVID-19 vaccine

        Health Use this online tool to determine what phase you will be in for vaccination, as rollout begins across North Coast area

        45 places where you can use your $100 vouchers

        Premium Content 45 places where you can use your $100 vouchers

        News Businesses across the Northern Rivers sign up to Dine & Discover

        Our koalas still face ‘horrible’ prospect under new rules

        Premium Content Our koalas still face ‘horrible’ prospect under new rules

        Environment Councils are trying to have their koala management plans endorsed

        Who is to blame for Northern Rivers housing shortage?

        Premium Content Who is to blame for Northern Rivers housing shortage?

        News Figures "reflect on a state government that's paying attention”