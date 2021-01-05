Damaging winds, large hail, ‘severe’ thunderstorm warning

Severe storms are likely in Lismore and inland today.

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely in Lismore and inland areas from the Queensland border and south, including Casino, Kyogle, Tenterfield and Grafton, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

The warning was issued earlier today, with possible damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.

Meteorologist Helen Reid said thunderstorms are likely in the far northeast of NSW.

“It is also possible that some of the thunderstorm activity may be severe,” she said.

“Keep an eye on warnings from the BOM regarding heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hail.

Thunderstorm forecast for January 5, 2021, released by BOM.

The senior meteorologist explained these thunderstorms were the result of a humid tropical environment with a trough over northeast NSW.

“A similar environment will be active again tomorrow Wednesday, with similar concerns regarding thunderstorms, rainfall totals could be higher, with 10-15 mm expected, higher in thunderstorms,” the professional said.

“By Thursday, thunderstorm activity should be more a maritime feature rather than over the land.

“Shower activity is expected into next week.”

Dr Reid said daytime temperatures will be slightly above average today and tomorrow, with cooler conditions expected from Thursday onwards.

For emergency help, call NSW SES on 132 500.